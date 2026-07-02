James Nnaji aims to continue college career at George Mason

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James Nnaji, a 2023 NBA draft pick who made a controversial move to play for Baylor last season in his college debut, is transferring to George Mason, he told DraftExpress on Thursday.

Nnaji, a 7-foot center who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, averaged 1.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.2 minutes over 18 games for the Bears in 2025-26.

Nnaji, 21, was the first former NBA draft pick to be allowed to play college basketball. Nnaji was selected 31st in the 2023 draft, though he played in only summer league games (2023, '25) and never in an official NBA game.

Nnaji spent five years playing overseas for FC Barcelona before opting out of his contract in August and seeking to play in college, a move that drew backlash from coaches around the sport.