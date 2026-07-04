Sources: U-M retains 5-star McCoy Jr. in wake of May's exit

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Five-star Michigan Wolverines recruit Brandon McCoy Jr. is staying with the Wolverines, sources told ESPN, the latest key piece from their 2026-27 roster to announce their intentions to remain in Ann Arbor after Dusty May's departure.

May left last month to take over the Dallas Mavericks, less than three months after leading Michigan to the national championship. May had been the coach in Ann Arbor for two seasons, going 64-13 overall and 33-7 in Big Ten play.

When athletic director Warde Manuel announced May's departure, he said that assistant coach Mike Boynton had been "appointed head coach in an interim capacity."

Projected starting guard Trey McKenney announced his intentions to stay hours after the coaching change, while Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau followed suit days later. Incoming transfers Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati) and JP Estrella (Tennessee) decided to stay earlier this week, as did a host of projected role players.

A 6-foot-4 guard from Sierra Canyon High School (California), McCoy was the crown jewel of Michigan's 2026 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 18 in the final SC Next 100 for the class of 2026 and was a McDonald's All American. When he committed to the Wolverines at the Final Four in early April, he became May's first five-star recruit as a head coach.

He is one of six recruits in Michigan's 2026 recruiting class, including three other SC Next 100 prospects in Quinn Costello (No. 28), Lincoln Cosby (No. 45) and Joseph Hartman (No. 91). All three are expected to keep their commitments to the Wolverines in the wake of May's departure.