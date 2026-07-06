NBA comparisons, recruiting buzz for the best 2027 basketball prospects

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Elite high school evaluations often provide an early glimpse at the league's future stars. The 2026 NBA draft class is a telling example: Eighteen of the 30 first-round picks -- and 10 of the 14 lottery picks -- were ranked in the ESPN SC Next 100.

Recruiting rankings are not (always) draft projections, but they can help identify the traits NBA teams covet most when evaluating future pro potential. And it helps to put that potential -- particularly how it could develop -- in perspective. We're doing just that with the newly updated top 10 for the class of 2027.

We can draw comparisons between these top prospects and certain NBA stars, who were at a similar stage in their development when they were in high school. We also provide updates on their recruitment process.

Find the updated rankings here:

2027 SC Next 100 | 2028 SC Next 60 | 2029 SC Next 25

No. 1 Marcus Spears Jr., PF

NBA comparison: Jaren Jackson Jr., Chris Bosh

Spears is a premier two-way presence. Much in the way Jackson roamed the paint as a high schooler before developing into one of the NBA's top defenders, Spears uses his 6-foot-10 frame and 7-2 wingspan to protect the interior and dominate the glass, altering defensive possessions even when he doesn't block shots. The left-handed Spears is also beginning to show signs of putting the ball on the floor like Bosh did in high school. Bosh evolved into a floor-spacer later in his NBA career, which would be the next evolution for Spears.

Recruiting buzz: North Carolina, Texas, LSU, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and USC have remained in regular contact with Spears, who plans to cut down his list after Peach Jam (July 14-19).

No. 2 Beckham Black, PG

NBA comparison: Andrew Nembhard

Nembhard was a savvy floor general in high school who led Montverde Academy to a national championship, where he dished out 13 assists in the final game. Black plays the same winning brand of basketball across both high school, the grassroots circuit and even internationally: He was part of Team USA, which won the the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup this weekend, leading the team in assists (8 APG) and being named to the All-Tournament First Team. In transition, he pushes the pace with speed and shiftiness while consistently keeping his head up to survey the floor. In the half court, his tight handle, deep shooting range and advanced feel allow him to create quality looks for both himself and his teammates. Both players stood out at the same stage for their poise, basketball IQ and leadership, and it's easy to envision Black reaching a Final Four once he gets to college.

Recruiting buzz: Black's offers include Arkansas, Duke, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Miami, Virginia, USC and others.

No. 3 Demarcus Henry, SF

NBA comparison: Jalen Johnson, Kawhi Leonard

Henry is a spitting image of Johnson -- a gifted five-star recruit in 2020 with enough feel to create with the ball in his hands either for himself or others -- and may also be the most versatile prospect in the 2027 class. Both have similar ballhandling and decision-making skills to score from any area on the floor. Henry's offensive footwork and strong driving ability even invoke a young Leonard at the same stage. He's making strides as a leader as well.

Recruiting buzz: Henry has taken unofficial visits to BYU and Ohio State, and plans to set up official visits after July. Arkansas, UConn, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina have also remained in regular contact.

No. 4 C.J. Rosser, PF

NBA comparison: Jabari Smith Jr., Brandon Ingram

Not only is Rosser a shot-maker, he's now rebounding at a higher rate, which makes him one of the nation's premier forwards. Like Smith, Rosser has the potential to develop into a catch-and-shoot threat, and he has a beautiful, projectable stroke even if he has struggled from deep in EYBL play. He could challenge defenses in dribble handoffs much like Smith as well. An improved handle and stronger lower base have helped Rosser develop into a better downhill scorer, and he's comfortable utilizing ball screens, mirroring some elements of Ingram's offensive game. Rosser was also part of the gold medal-winning Team USA that won the FIBA U17 World Cup, leading the roster in the final game against Serbia with 23 points.

Recruiting buzz: Rosser has made unofficial visits to Kentucky, North Carolina, NC State and Maryland. Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Kansas, BYU and USC also remain in the mix.

No. 5 Adan Diggs, SG

NBA comparison: Jalen Suggs

Both Diggs and Suggs -- who was sixth in the 2020 class -- are explosive, attacking guards with terrific positional size. Diggs loves to use his versatile handle to create space and get to his spots when he sees an opening. Suggs may have been a slightly better passer in high school, but both are defensive bulldogs and can take over games. Suggs went on to author an all-time moment for Gonzaga, banking in a 40-footer to beat UCLA in the 2021 Final Four. Diggs has the same big-shot DNA, which is rare for a high schooler.

Recruiting buzz: Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA, Houston, BYU and Kansas are in the mix.

No. 6 Malachi Jordan, SF

NBA comparison: Devin Vassell

Jordan is a versatile three-level scorer. Like Vassell, he has a polished offensive game -- and mindset -- built around shot-making versatility, while also providing strong rebounding production. Jordan's 3-point shot isn't as developed as Vassell's was in high school, though the 2027 wing can get hot quickly from deep. He has ballhandling skills, shooting mechanics and scoring prowess, along with a change-of-ace offensive game.

Recruiting buzz: Jordan is hearing from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Kansas, UConn, Miami, BYU, Indiana and others. He has scheduled a visit to Alabama Oct. 9-11 for the Georgia football game.

No. 7 King Gibson, SG

NBA comparison: Jalen Williams

Williams deserves credit for blossoming late from an unranked high school recruit to NBA All-Star and champion with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The key to his development was incremental progress in his shooting once he got to college. Gibson, too, is making progress in his development as a shooter -- just earlier than Williams did. The 2027 defensive-minded guard consistently pressures the ball, rebounds well and thrives in transition offensively. Like Williams, he's an excellent straight-line driver and relishes contact. As he continues to add strength, Gibson should become even more difficult to contain.

Recruiting buzz: Arkansas, UConn, Baylor, Michigan, Alabama and Louisville are in the mix.

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No. 8 Lewis Uvwo, C

NBA comparison: Moussa Diabate

Diabaté was a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy who starred defensively, protecting the rim and cleaning the glass. Uvwo plays a similar style with even greater physical tools -- 6-11 with a 7-7 wingspan and a 9-3 standing reach -- which he used to average 5.3 blocks per game in the EYBL entering July. He rebounds, throws the outlet pass and sprints the floor, creating easy offense in transition. Most of his scoring comes on putbacks and powerful dunks, though he continues to expand his back-to-the-basket game. Similar to Diabaté, Uvwo embraces doing the dirty work. Uvwo's added length gives him even more upside.

Recruiting buzz: Uvwo's mix of schools includes Duke, UCLA, BYU, Baylor, Texas, Miami, Providence, Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia and others.

No. 9 Nasir Anderson, PG

NBA comparison: Jrue Holiday

Holiday was a complete player in high school. A tenacious bulldog, he flourished as a defender, playmaker and setup point guard who worked hard on developing his shot. Anderson is built exactly the same. He's one of the toughest and most aggressive guards in the class. The left-handed point guard pushes the pace in transition and has the strength to finish above the rim or the vision to find the open man. Defenders are in trouble once he gets them on his hip. He's also an elite on-ball defender with an improving 3-point shot and he had a standout assist-to-turnover ratio at FIBA U16, averaging 6.8 assists against just 1.5 turnovers. Both Holiday and Anderson have elite-echelon toughness and are the type of guards teams don't want to face.

Recruiting buzz: UConn, Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee and Florida are in the mix.

No. 10 Cayden Daughtry, PG

NBA comparison: Trae Young

Both Daughtry and Young are shifty guards who break down defenses, with the former's long-range shooting (38.6%), quick release and vision making him one of the most dynamic guards in the class. He leads the EYBL in scoring at 23.1 points per game entering July, production that's on par with Young's time on the same circuit. Like Young, Daughtry can finish at the rim, shoot off the dribble, score with touch on floats and make free throws at an elite clip. And yes, Daughtry has the range to extend out to the logo from time to time as well.

Recruiting buzz: Daughtry has a long list of schools pursuing him seriously: Michigan, Iowa, UConn, Miami, Florida State, Florida, USC, Providence, Tennessee, Louisville, Texas, LSU and Kentucky. He has an official visit set up for Iowa on the weekend of September 11-13.