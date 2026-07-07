Amir Khan, viral student manager, reunites with Will Wade at LSU

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Amir Khan, the viral student manager from the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament, has entered the transfer portal to reunite with Will Wade at LSU.

"Yeah, I'll be a student manager for one more year," Khan told ESPN on Tuesday.

Khan earned the nickname "Aura" while attracting more than 20 NIL deals that combined to exceed six figures after his tunnel walkouts with Wade's McNeese squad became one of the biggest social media events of the 2025 NCAA tournament.

Amir Khan, right, rose to college basketball fame in 2025 thanks to viral videos of him rapping while leading McNeese's basketball team out of the locker room. Phillip Mitchell Jr./McNeese athletics

Khan took pictures with fans during games, attracted corporate sponsors like Buffalo Wild Wings and gained nearly 100,000 Instagram followers as McNeese reached the second round as one of the field's Cinderella teams that year.

He also was featured in CBS' production of "One Shining Moment" that year.

Khan followed Wade to NC State last year before he moved back to McNeese to remain as student manager during the 2025-26 season.

This year, he will join Wade again, this time at LSU, where the head coach returns four years after he was fired following a recruiting scandal.

Wade's roster has been a mystery thus far, with only four players listed on the Tigers' website. But multiple international players and former Big East star RJ Luis Jr. are potential additions, if they can all gain their eligibility amid a new 5-for-5 climate in college sports.

The return of Khan, however, is official.

"Beyond grateful for everything McNeese has done for me and it will always be home," Khan told ESPN. "I'm incredibly thankful for the opportunity to work with my dream coaching staff at my dream school."