Ole Miss signs Australian pro Ben Henshall, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

Australian guard Ben Henshall has signed with Ole Miss, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Henshall, 22, has spent the past three seasons playing professional basketball with the Perth Wildcats, but he began assessing his college eligibility once his 2025-26 NBL campaign was complete. He attended the NBA draft combine before the 2025 draft, ultimately withdrawing his name and, after briefly entertaining college interest, re-signing with Perth. He was auto-eligible for last month's draft but wasn't selected.

Henshall will join Ole Miss as a member of its 2026 class. There is hope he'll have two years of eligibility, sources said, though whether he'll be cleared to play a second season is still to be determined.

Beard and the Rebels will be banking on Henshall to step into the lineup right away as the program looks to bounce back after last season's 15-20 campaign. They're bringing back two perimeter starters in France native Ilias Kamardine (11.3 PPG) and Patton Pinkins (9.3 PPG) and adding six transfers, headlined by Adam Clark (Seton Hall), Dasear Haskins (Saint Joseph's) and Roman Siulepa (Pitt).

A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Perth, Western Australia, Henshall is a three-level scorer with notable size for his position, with the potential to develop into an elite 3-point shooter. Henshall averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over the 2025-26 NBL season in Perth and has been a 30.9% 3-point shooter over his three years with the Wildcats.

Henshall has been a consistent member of the Australian Boomers -- Australia's senior men's national team -- during the 2027 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, playing in two international windows, while he was also in the squad that won a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup. His most extensive FIBA experience came during the Asia Cup qualifiers, when he averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in four games.

Before beginning his professional career, Henshall attended the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS).