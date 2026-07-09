Top 2027 prospect Marcus Spears Jr. joining Texas this season

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Marcus Spears Jr., the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2027, is reclassifying and committing to Texas for the upcoming college basketball season, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Arizona, LSU and Kentucky were also in pursuit of Spears, a Texas native whose sister, Cari, plays volleyball for the Longhorns. He took an official visit to Arizona in late June and has taken two unofficial visits to Texas, including a trip to Austin on June 16.

"Texas basketball is becoming a big thing again, and I am excited to be part of it," Spears told ESPN. "The Texas fans can expect a worker with a lot of energy. I will be trying to bring Texas a national championship."

"Marcus Jr. grew up in Texas, and there's nothing like playing for your home school and winning," added Spears' father, ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears. "I experienced that growing up in Louisiana at LSU. This is his decision and his future."

Marcus Spears Jr. from Dynamic Prep (Texas) has been considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class for the last year. Courtesy of the Spears family

A 6-foot-10 power forward from Dynamic Prep (Texas), Spears Jr. has been considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class for the last year. He was the only player to rank in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, averaging 20.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

He helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal at the FIBA U16 Men's AmeriCup in 2025, averaging a team-high 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds and earning All-Star Five honors.

Because Spears just turned 17 in April, he is two years away from being eligible for the NBA draft and will need to spend two years in Austin. Spears' father pointed to Sean Miller's developmental track record as a deciding factor in his son's commitment.

"The alignment. I keep going back to the alignment," Spears said. "Sean Miller has a basketball plan for him, and he has coached and developed some of the best in the game: Deandre Ayton and Aaron Gordon. What he did with Dylan Swain was also very impressive. His numbers improved at Xavier and then again at Texas under Sean. He has created a culture of player development, toughness, and winning."

Spears Jr. developed a strong relationship with Miller over the course of his recruitment.

"I got along with him very well," he said. He showed me everything about the program and knew my game. He explained my position and explained his plan for me. He is laid back off the court, but on the court he will get into you and get the most out of me."

Spears' reclassification process didn't start until about a month ago, when Spears' mother -- former WNBA player Aiysha Spears -- woke up in the middle of the night and told her husband she thought their son should move up to 2026.

"The next day, we talked about it a little more, and then we sat down with Jr.," Spears said. "He was comfortable with the idea. He loved the challenge of it, and we explained the responsibilities that come with being a college freshman athlete."

Spears, who will enter the 2026 SC Next 100 at No. 4, will be expected to make an immediate impact at Texas, which was already ranked No. 7 in ESPN's most recent Way-Too-Early Top 25 before Spears' commitment. Miller brought in one of the nation's best transfer classes, headlined by David Punch (TCU) and Isaiah Johnson (Colorado), while starting center Matas Vokietaitis (15.6 PPG) returns.

With Spears now in the fold, the Longhorns' recruiting class jumps to No. 4 in the country. He joins five-star and McDonald's All-American Austin Goosby (No. 20 in SC Next 100), Bo Ogden (No. 45), four-star guard Joe Sterling, local center Coleman Elkins and Lithuanian guard Mantas Laurencikas.

"I'm going to have to work for everything I get," Spears said. "I didn't start at Dynamic Prep until I was a junior; in fact, as a sophomore, I averaged only eight minutes a game. I am going to embrace the opportunity. I know there will be expectations of me. My focus is to stick to the work that has gotten me to this point."

The left-handed forward has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and is still growing. Spears is a strong two-way presence in the paint, playing with a consistent motor that allows him to score, rebound, block shots and outrun opponents in transition to impact the game. He can alter shots at the rim making multiple efforts to contest and block shots, and he's improved his ability to handle the ball off a defensive rebound or in the half-court. Spears executes dribble handoffs and hard straight-line drives with ease against like-sized defenders, and he has become an excellent passer, especially in short-roll scenarios as the game has slowed down for him. He can also score on putbacks and post-ups, while the next phase of his development is his outside jumper.

According to statistical database Cerebro, there have only been four players since 2022 to average 20 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1 block in three straight sessions of EYBL play: Cooper Flagg, Cameron Boozer, Tyran Stokes and Spears.

Spears is the sixth top-five prospect to commit to Texas since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007, joining Avery Bradley (2009), Myles Turner (2014), Mohamed Bamba (2017), Dillon Mitchell (2022) and Tre Johnson (2024).