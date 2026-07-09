Breaking down Marcus Spears Jr.'s reclassification, commitment, NBA future

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Eleven months ago, the No. 1 player in the 2027 class reclassified up a year, moving Marcus Spears Jr. up to the top spot. Then Spears, too, decided to reclassify to the class of 2026, and commit to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday.

Spears had initially been expected to cut his list of schools -- including Arizona, LSU and Kentucky -- down by the end of the July live periods. Instead, he's decided to suit up for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Just 17 years old, Spears now slots in at No. 4 in the class of 2026, and joins a loaded Longhorns roster. Sean Miller has an elite transfer class as well as a highly touted freshman group expected to compete for a national title this fall.

How will Spears affect Texas' outlook - and what does this mean for his basketball future? ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi weigh in.

How does Spears fit at Texas?

Spears gives Texas one of the elite frontcourt trios in college basketball, joining TCU transfer David Punch, who was named honorable mention All-Big 12 last season, and returning center Matas Vokietaitis, who was one of the best big men in the SEC in conference play. Spears adds a different dimension when it comes to rim protection and rim-running ability that should mesh well with the more physical Punch and the post-up ability of Vokietaitis.

Can all three play together at the same time? That will be the question Sean Miller will have to figure out over the course of the next few months.

The Longhorns also have Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman if Miller opts to go with a more traditional small forward alongside two of the three interior players. Spears' father pointed to Miller's development of former Arizona forward Aaron Gordon and former Xavier and Texas forward Dailyn Swain as a key factor in his son's decision. -- Jeff Borzello

What does Spears' decision do for Texas' 2026-27 outlook?

Texas was already ranked No. 7 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 before Spears' commitment. Now, it will likely move into the top five with the next update. The Longhorns had one of the elite transfer classes in the country this spring, headlined by Punch and also including: Isaiah Johnson (Colorado), one of the best point guards on the market; Mikey Lewis (Saint Mary's); Freeman; and Amari Evans (Tennessee).

Also entering the program is a top-five recruiting class, led by five-star guard and McDonald's All-American Austin Goosby, who is already drawing rave reviews. Top-50 recruit Bo Ogden adds high-level shooting ability. The loaded group of newcomers joins Vokietaitis, who should be one of the best bigs in the country next season.

While Spears' best days as a basketball player are ahead of him, his arrival immediately raises the ceiling for Miller's team this upcoming season. Spears puts the Longhorns in the top tier of national championship contenders alongside Florida, Duke and Illinois. -- Borzello

Spears isn't eligible for the NBA draft until 2028. What is his current draft potential?

Given his age and NBA rules, Spears won't be eligible for the draft until 2028. That gives him two years on the college court and two offseasons of development to transform his body, which could easily add another 20 to 30 pounds of muscle. This will only enhance his physical play and make him a better rebounder, low-post threat and defender.

The NBA currently likes his mobility and switchability, particularly in late shot clock scenarios. The skill that could make him the No. 1 pick in two years will be the development of his 3-point shot. He's currently shooting a low volume of 3s, but has connected at 52.6%, so the mechanics are there. His free-throw percentage is also currently only at 65%, which needs to bump up to at least 75%. He plays like a cross between Jaren Jackson Jr., because of his ability to cover ground, and former Texas and NBA great Chris Bosh with his offensive drive game.

His main competition right now for the No. 1 spot in the 2028 draft will be incoming 7-foot Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who is also 17 years old. -- Paul Biancardi

How does Spears' decision affect the 2027 class? Who is No. 1 now?

Spears' reclassification has once again opened the door for a few top prospects in the No. 1 spot.

As it stands now, Beckham Black will move up from No. 2 to No. 1, but keep an eye on Demarcus Henry (No. 3), C.J. Rosser (No. 4) and Adan Diggs (No. 5) to pose serious challenges.

Black, a 6-foot-3 point guard, had a terrific junior season at Southeastern Prep and has been outstanding both in Nike EYBL play and for USA Basketball, where he recently won a gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup. On the shoe circuit, he is second in points per game (17U division) this season, third in assists per game and top 15 in steals per game, per Cerebro.

Black's instinctive feel for possessions and his ability to read defenses are what separate him from the group. He plays with confidence and strong decision‑making ability, as well as speed. His long range, free‑throw shooting and high assist‑to‑turnover ratio make him elite at his position and in the class. Importantly, he is a constant threat from behind the arc. He exudes the makeup of a No.1 prospect. -- Biancardi