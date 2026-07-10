Kyrie Irving's NBPA Top 100 appearance leaves lasting impression

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For as long as he can remember, Darrell Davis has been in awe of Kyrie Irving's ability to tactically dismantle defenders and defenses, seemingly in one fell swoop.

"Everybody talks about his handles, but it's the combination of his handles and his footwork," said Davis, a four-star point guard in the SCNext 100. "That and his pace just throws defenders off. It's wild to watch."

Imagine Davis' surprise when Irving pulled up to the NBPA Top 100 Camp last month in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to not only speak to the campers but also get on the court in what was some of his first public action since tearing his ACL a month before the 2024-25 NBA playoffs.

Irving sat out the 2025-26 season for the Dallas Mavericks.

"I couldn't believe it," Davis said. "I hadn't seen him on TV in a long time."

After Irving wowed the country's top high school hoopers in lopsided one-on-one games against camp staffers, a collective eye-widening occurred when the staff asked the campers who wanted to try their luck against the former No. 1 pick and nine-time NBA All-Star.

"It was a pretty crazy moment, he's who I look up to in basketball," Davis said. "The biggest thing that I noticed about him when I actually defended him was how he analyzes his defender before he attacks. All I can say is there are definitely levels to this."

Michai White concurred.

Like most young players, White grew up watching countless hours of the country's top high school stars' highlight mixtapes.

"Kyrie's was my favorite," said White, who is ranked No. 21 overall in the SCNext 60. "The things he was doing in that mixtape were just unreal."

Kyrie Irving made a surprise appearance at the 2026 NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina last month. NBPA Top 100

Two years ago, White, who, like Irving, is from New Jersey, received an invitation to an exclusive morning pickup game that Irving hosts every year in his hometown.

Initially, White didn't get much time. But in his second year, he worked out with Irving and "that's when the relationship really took off."

"I felt like I had a little bit of an advantage over the other guys at the camp that guarded him because he's actually taught me before," White said. "I know him and I know what could potentially happen in different situations. Like if I felt certain things and movements happening, I'd know what to do."

The experience proved to be beneficial in White's three defensive matchups.

"On the first one, he made the shot over me, but I wasn't getting shifted out of my shoes," White said. "The second one, I got a block and on the third one he got like an NBA call. I was pretty happy."

The whole scenario was a full circle moment for Irving.

In 2012, after winning NBA Rookie of the Year, Irving competed in USA Basketball's training camp and famously challenged Kobe Bryant to a 1-on-1 game.

"Now, he's here giving us the chance to play our idol," Tai Bell said. "It was the best feeling."

Irving has been Bell's favorite player since the age of 4 and as the son of former NBA veteran Raja Bell -- who served as director of player development for the Cleveland Cavaliers while Irving was there in 2014-15 -- Tai has gotten to know Irving and racked up an impressive haul of memorabilia.

"I've got his game jersey, I've got his first ever shoe that he wore, I've even got a poster over my bed right now," said Bell, who is ranked No. 24 overall in the SCNext 60. "I've never played against him so, yeah, my hand definitely went up first when they asked who wanted to play him."

On the first possession, Bell counted Irving's missed floater as a stop but conceded to getting "cooked a little" on the ensuing duels.

"He baited me and drained a step-back 3, so, yeah, he got me," Bell said. "It was worth it though. I mean it was a dream come true to have that experience and get to talk to him after and get pointers. One thing I can say for sure though, Kyrie is back."