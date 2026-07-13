Ex-Kansas player Lagerald Vick charged with attempted murder

Lagerald Vick, a member of the Kansas Jayhawks' national championship basketball team in 2018, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in Tennessee.

Vick, 29, was arrested Saturday in Memphis in relation to an alleged incident on July 4. He also has been charged with using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A man who was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the back told police that he had gotten into a verbal confrontation with another man at approximately 11 p.m. He told police he was shot when he turned to run away after seeing the man had a handgun under his armpit.

According to charging documents, he told police the first name of the alleged shooter and then later identified Vick as the alleged shooter in a photo lineup.

Bail for Vick, who was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in a separate incident earlier this year, has been set at $1.5 million. He is to be arraigned Monday in the alleged shooting incident, and a bail review has been scheduled for Tuesday.

His court date for the previous incident -- for allegedly breaking into a former girlfriend's home and theft -- is July 30.

Vick averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 94 games (41 starts) in his four seasons with the Jayhawks from 2015 to 2019, including 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds as Kansas won the national championship during the 2017-18 season. After declaring for the NBA draft, he withdrew his name and returned for his senior season, which was cut short after Vick took a leave of absence and did not return for the final eight games.

During his 2015 freshman season, Vick was the subject of a Title IX investigation after he allegedly punched a female student in the arm multiple times and kicked her in the face. He was never officially charged.