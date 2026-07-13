Sources: Brown HC Mike Martin takes job as Michigan assistant

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Brown head coach Mike Martin is leaving to become an assistant coach on Mike Boynton's staff at Michigan Wolverines, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Martin has spent the last 14 years as the head coach at Brown, winning 171 games over 13 seasons -- becoming the program's all-time winningest coach in 2023. The Ivy League Coach of the Year in 2019, Martin guided the Bears to two postseason appearances during his tenure and finished in the top half of the league five times -- highlighted by a 20-win campaign in 2018-19.

Martin has spent most of his basketball life at Brown, starting 76 games during his four-year playing career from 2000-04. He began his coaching career with one season as an assistant for the Bears, before spending six years as an assistant at Penn. He took over as the Brown head coach in 2012, replacing Jesse Agel.

He'll bring a veteran presence to Michigan's new coaching staff, as assistant Justin Joyner left for the Oregon State job in the spring and Drew Williamson is following former Wolverines head coach Dusty May to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

Boynton was officially announced as the Wolverines' new head coach last week, receiving a two-year contract and having the interim tag removed. He had been in charge on a temporary basis since May, who led Michigan to a national championship in April, left the Wolverines.

Boynton was able to keep together nearly the entire roster in the wake of May's exit. Projected starting guard Trey McKenney announced his intentions to stay in the hours after the coaching change, while starting point guard and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau followed suit days later. Incoming transfers J.P. Estrella (Tennessee) and Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati) reaffirmed their commitments last week, while five-star recruit Brandon McCoy Jr. opted to stay on July 4.

The only player yet to announce his intentions is returning guard L.J. Cason, who tore his right ACL in late February and is expected to potentially miss the entire 2026-27 campaign.

Michigan is No. 5 in ESPN's most recent Way-Too-Early Top 25.