Oneal Delancy, No. 40 recruit in 2027 class, commits to Houston

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Four-star rising senior Oneal Delancy has committed to Houston, he told ESPN, giving Kelvin Sampson his sixth top-50 recruit in the last three classes.

Delancy also visited Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Ohio State and South Florida in recent weeks.

"Coach Sampson is very intense and passionate about the game, and you can see it in his practices. He is exactly what I was looking for in a coach," Delancy told ESPN. "Coach Sampson is a great person. He speaks life into me and constantly talks about leadership. He's a family man. His son is on staff, and his daughter is there as well. What I love most is that he never minces his words.

"He told me that nothing is going to be given to me. I have to earn everything."

Oneal Delancy, a four-star recruit who has committed to Houston, averaged 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 15 regular-season EYBL games and 15.9 points during the Florida Rebels' eight-game title run at Peach Jam. Oneal Delancy/Houston Athletics

Delancy's recent visit to the Cougars' campus made an impression.

"Houston is a beautiful city, and I love the campus and its facilities," he said. "The facilities are state-of-the-art. You have 24-hour access, you can even sleep there."

A 6-foot-3 guard who attends Montverde Academy (Florida) and played for the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit, Delancy is coming off a Peach Jam championship earlier this month. Sharing a backcourt with MVP Cayden Daughtry, Delancy averaged 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 15 regular-season EYBL games and 15.9 points during the Rebels' eight-game title run at Peach Jam.

Delancy plays with natural energy. He relishes the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player and his quick feet allow him to move laterally and contain dribble penetration, while also demonstrating fast closeout speed, enabling him to contest shots effectively. His offensive game features a combination of solid 3-point shooting and sound decision-making.

Delancy is ranked No. 40 in the SC Next 100 for the class of 2027 and is Houston's first commitment in the 2027 class. The Cougars' last two recruiting classes finished at No. 2 for 2025 and No. 22 for 2026.