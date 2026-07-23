Minnesota extends Niko Medved after promising first season

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MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota coach Niko Medved has received a one-year contract extension with a slight raise after a promising first season at his alma mater.

The university board of regents approved the contract amendment this week at its regular monthly meeting, giving Medved a $100,000 pay bump on top of the $100,000 annual increase in his initial six-year deal. Medved is now signed through the 2031-32 season and will make $3.2 million in 2026-27, which ranks 17th out of 18 head coaches in the Big Ten, according to university documents.

The Gophers went 15-18 overall and 8-12 in Big Ten play in Medved's first year, with a lineup depleted by injuries. The former student manager and assistant coach for the Gophers was hired last year after seven seasons at Colorado State. He's entering his 14th year as a head coach, including stops at Drake and Furman.