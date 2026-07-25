Tyrone Jamison latest top-50 recruit for Baylor, Scott Drew

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Top-50 recruit Tyrone Jamison has committed to Baylor, he told ESPN on Saturday, giving Scott Drew his seventh straight recruiting class with a top-50 prospect.

Jamison visited the Bears' Waco campus right after Peach Jam and chose Drew's program over a final list that also included Iowa, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and USC.

"We have built a strong relationship over the year," Jamison said. "Coach Drew has sent many guys to the NBA. He is loyal to his players and his coaches. He is a great person. I plan on making an impact but there were no promises made about playing time."

"During my visit I attended the workout, there was great energy and teaching," he added. "The school and campus have a friendly vibe."

A 6-foot-2 point guard from Louisiana who attends Calvary Baptist High School (Louisiana), Jamison is ranked No. 41 overall in the SC Next 100 for the class of 2027 and slots in as the No. 12 point guard in the country.

Jamison can be a scorer or set up his teammates. His main calling card is scoring, with over 50% of his field-goal attempts during the Nike EYBL season coming from behind the arc, according to Cerebro. He has a knack of shooting deep off the dribble, which is hard to defend as he displays strong elevation on his shot. Jamison led the JL3 program in scoring in the spring, averaging 19.1 points and 4.7 assists in 14 games, shooting 34% from 3 on more than nine attempts per game.

"TJ is the ultimate leader. He leads with his voice and actions," Vic Morris, Jamison's coach at Calvary Baptist, said. "He's a big-time competitor who plays the game with a lot of passion. He can score the ball at all three levels, is an excellent playmaker, and can get his own shot when needed. He competes on the defensive side of the ball as well and can get in there and rebound. He's a great teammate and a great example to our student body. He has been a joy to coach."

Jamison is Baylor's first commitment in the 2027 class.