Men's NCAA basketball 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings

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July is typically a quiet month when it comes to the college basketball landscape, with teams mostly set and coaches' attention turning to the recruiting trail and future rosters. But while coaches did indeed hit the road to watch the next wave of prospects, there was a surprising amount of personnel movement to impact the rankings.

The two big decisions were Serbian forward Nikola Kusturica committing to UCLA, which put the Bruins inside the top 25, and Marcus Spears Jr., who was the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, opting to reclassify and commit to Texas for the upcoming season. That vaulted the Longhorns squarely into the top five nationally. Top-25 teams Alabama, Arkansas and Vanderbilt all added talent to their rosters, with multiple top-50 prospects opting to reclassify and enroll early.

Gonzaga's loss of Mario Saint-Supery to a pro deal in Spain also impacted the rankings, but the biggest fall came from St. John's. The Red Storm saw projected starting forward Donnie Freeman, a sought-after transfer from Syracuse, suffer a torn Achilles during an offseason workout; he's expected to miss the entire season.

For the July rankings, we looked at the impact newcomer for every team. This month, we're going with another theme: a key nonconference game for each top-25 program. This could be a team's toughest early-season matchup, its earliest test, against its biggest rival -- or simply a contest we're looking forward to. Games in which top-25 teams faced each other were not repeated.

Another note: The class-wide preliminary injunction granted in Colorado on July 31 has given, at least temporarily, an extra year of eligibility to a host of players. It's unclear whether it will withstand NCAA challenges, but we should know more in the coming weeks. For now, the only new fifth-year starters in this month's top 25 are Florida's Denzel Aberdeen and Arizona's RJ Godfrey.

Previous ranking: 1

Key nonconference game: Dec. 1 vs. Duke

A potential No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup -- on campus? It doesn't get much better than this. Taking place one month into the season, this will be a chance for the Gators to solidify as the favorites to win their second national championship in three years. For the Blue Devils, it will give us an idea of how Jon Scheyer is handling his point guard battle. It will also be a fascinating physical battle, for Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon against Dame Sarr, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Cameron Williams.

Projected starting lineup

Boogie Fland (11.7 PPG)

Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 PPG at Kentucky)

Thomas Haugh (17.1 PPG)

Alex Condon (14.9 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (11.2 PPG)

Previous ranking: 2

Key nonconference game: Nov. 17 vs. Illinois

Another potential Final Four preview and another early look at the Blue Devils' point guard battle. Caleb Foster is back as the starter, but Cayden Boozer saw huge minutes in the postseason and incoming five-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr. is also in the mix. Going against the size of Illinois' perimeter group will be a good test. It's worth noting here that former Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell averaged 27.5 points in two games against the Illini last season.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Foster (8.5 PPG)

John Blackwell (19.1 PPG at Wisconsin)

Dame Sarr (6.4 PPG)

Cameron Williams (No. 5 in SC Next 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (10.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 3

Key nonconference game: UConn in Chicago

An actual rematch of last year's Final Four -- and Black Friday -- losses, but this time, at least on paper, Brad Underwood's team could have the edge. Illinois has several tough matchups leading up to this game, including road trips to Texas Tech and Duke, so we should have a sense of how Stefan Vaaks is adapting as the team's primary playmaker, as well as Quentin Coleman's early impact. What better test than facing Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins?

Projected starting lineup

Quentin Coleman (No. 24 in SC Next 100)

Stefan Vaaks (15.8 PPG at Providence)

Andrej Stojakovic (13.5 PPG)

David Mirkovic (13.6 PPG)

Tomislav Ivisic (10.2 PPG)

Previous ranking: 7

Key nonconference game: Dec. 1 at Louisville

A road trip to Louisville for the SEC/ACC Challenge is one of Texas' few elite-level early matchups. Two of the best bigs in the country will go head-to-head down low in Matas Vokietaitis and Flory Bidunga, while Isaiah Johnson will face another high-level point guard in Jackson Shelstad. It's also a good chance to see how Sean Miller is utilizing Marcus Spears Jr. early.

Projected starting lineup

Isaiah Johnson (16.9 PPG at Colorado)

Austin Goosby (No. 21 in SC Next 100)

Elyjah Freeman (9.2 PPG at Auburn)

David Punch (14.1 PPG at TCU)

Matas Vokietaitis (15.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 4

Key nonconference game: Nov. 6 vs. Michigan in Boston

Three of the past four national champions, a rematch of the national championship game... not a bad matchup for the first week of the season. Plenty has changed since April's game: UConn lost program legend Alex Karaban, while Michigan bid farewell to four starters and coach Dusty May. But this will still be a marquee game in Boston. The big thing to monitor for the Huskies is how well Nikolas Khamenia and Najai Hines are replacing Karaban and Tarris Reed.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (10.6 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (12.0 PPG)

Jayden Ross (4.8 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (5.7 PPG at Duke)

Najai Hines (6.5 PPG at Seton Hall)

Previous ranking: 6

Key nonconference game: Nov. 17 vs. Michigan State

It's well-documented at this point that Rick Barnes has gone all-in on offense, after most of the Vols' success in recent years was predicated upon defensive dominance. So how will the pivot translate on the court? Michigan State has had a top-15 defense in each of the past three seasons, and it has an elite point guard in Jeremy Fears Jr., making this one a stiff test at both ends of the floor.

Projected starting lineup

Terrence Hill Jr. (15.0 PPG at VCU)

Tyler Lundblade (15.6 PPG at Belmont)

Juke Harris (21.4 PPG at Wake Forest)

Jalen Haralson (16.2 PPG at Notre Dame)

Miles Rubin (11.3 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Previous ranking: 10

Key nonconference game: Nov. 2 vs. UCLA in Las Vegas

With two first-rounders and the Big 12 Player of the Year all gone, Tommy Lloyd has three new faces in his starting lineup to face a brutal nonconference schedule. Facing one of the Wildcats' biggest rivals on the second day of the season is the perfect time to get a look at this new-look group. The big name to watch will be Caleb Holt, a potential top-five NBA draft pick. Is he capable of leading the way on the offensive end without Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley?

Projected starting lineup

Derek Dixon (8.5 PPG at North Carolina)

Caleb Holt (No. 3 in SC Next 100)

Ivan Kharchenkov (10.2 PPG)

RJ Godfrey (12.0 PPG at Clemson)

Motiejus Krivas (10.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 5

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Key nonconference game: Nov. 24-28 at Players Era 16 in Las Vegas

Given all the changes in Ann Arbor, Michigan is facing as many early-season questions as any team in the top 10. Games against UConn and Villanova might shed some light, but the Wolverines' dominant trip to Las Vegas last November was their coming-out party as national title favorites -- so let's circle their journey back to the desert this year. They open their Players Era stand with Creighton and will then face either Miami or TCU. Get past those, and it's a potential game against Alabama or Gonzaga.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (10.1 PPG)

Brandon McCoy (No. 19 in SC Next 100)

Trey McKenney (9.5 PPG)

J.P. Estrella (10.0 PPG at Tennessee)

Moustapha Thiam (12.8 PPG at Cincinnati)

Previous ranking: 9

Key nonconference game: Nov. 10 vs. Duke in Chicago

This is the marquee matchup at the Champions Classic. Michigan State is bringing in a slew of talented newcomers to join a long list of returnees, including three who started at least 13 games last season. Which of the incoming players stand out early? Jasiah Jervis might be the best bet of the freshman, but Tom Izzo needs an impact from Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke. Izzo also needs a better game from Jeremy Fears Jr. this season -- against Duke a year ago, he had 13 assists, but went 0-for-10 from the floor.

Projected starting lineup

Jeremy Fears Jr. (15.3 PPG)

Kur Teng (7.5 PPG)

Jordan Scott (5.9 PPG)

Coen Carr (12.0 PPG)

Anton Bonke (10.6 PPG at Charlotte)

Previous ranking: 11

Key nonconference game: Nov. 26 at Michigan State in Detroit

John Calipari is no stranger to newcomer-laden lineups. The Razorbacks will also have nearly a month under their belts when they head to Detroit to face the Spartans. How are Arkansas' four five-star prospects getting along? Is the steady drumbeat of positivity about Abdou Toure real? How is Miikka Muurinen translating to college? Who's the go-to guy offensively for the Razorbacks? All of these should be better answered after this game. Plus, Jordan Smith vs. Jeremy Fears Jr. is a terrific freshman vs. senior matchup.

Projected starting lineup

Jordan Smith (No. 2 in SC Next 100)

Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.4 PPG at Georgia)

Billy Richmond III (11.1 PPG)

Miikka Muurinen (five-star)

Cooper Bowser (13.8 PPG at Furman)

Previous ranking: 12

Key nonconference game: Dec. 13 vs. Texas Tech in Fort Worth

USC doesn't have a particularly standout nonconference schedule, with no team in this month's Way-Too-Early top 25 on the docket. That said, facing Texas Tech in mid-December is an intriguing tilt. On paper, the Trojans have one of the most talented teams in the country, with five former McDonald's All Americans and three more proven high-major starters. How will Eric Musselman piece it all together? He has a little time to figure it out.

Projected starting lineup

Rodney Rice (20.3 PPG)

KJ Lewis (14.9 PPG at Georgetown)

Christian Collins (No. 6 in SC Next 100)

Jacob Cofie (9.9 PPG)

Eric Reibe (5.9 PPG at UConn)

Previous ranking: 13

Key nonconference game: Dec. 12 at Kentucky

One of the best rivalries in the sport reconvenes for a 59th meeting. It should serve as a timely check-in for both sides, too, with Louisville leaning heavily on an experienced and talented group of transfers and Kentucky also completing an extensive rebuild last spring. By this point in the schedule, Pat Kelsey's group will have already gone to Players Era and also faced Texas at home, so he should have a good handle on his rotation and pecking order.

Projected starting lineup

Jackson Shelstad (15.6 PPG at Oregon)

Adrian Wooley (8.7 PPG)

Karter Knox (8.1 PPG at Arkansas)

Alvaro Folgueiras (8.4 PPG at Iowa)

Flory Bidunga (13.3 PPG at Kansas)

Previous ranking: 14

Key nonconference game: Dec. 20 vs. UConn at Madison Square Garden

Virginia enters the season with some of the best top-of-the-roster continuity in the ACC, with four of its top six scorers returned. So, the Cavaliers should have an early-season edge against the likes of Arkansas and Kentucky. But after seven weeks, a neutral-site showdown against UConn could be even more informative. Will Ryan Odom have figured out his lone question mark -- the 2-guard position -- by this point?

Projected starting lineup

Chance Mallory (9.3 PPG)

Jurian Dixon (15.7 PPG at UC Irvine)

Sam Lewis (10.6 PPG)

Thijs De Ridder (15.6 PPG)

Johann Grunloh (7.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 15

Key nonconference game: Nov. 24-28 at Players Era 16 in Las Vegas

The second half of Alabama's nonconference schedule is filled with interesting games, including against Miami, Houston, St. John's and Iowa. And kicking it all off is the trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era 16. The Crimson Tide will face Baylor to open the tournament, then play either Gonzaga or Kansas State. A marquee game against Michigan or Miami could also await if they win both of those.

Projected starting lineup

Aden Holloway (16.8 PPG)

Jaxon Richardson (No. 20 in SC Next 100)

Amari Allen (11.4 PPG)

Drew Fielder (14.7 PPG at Boise State)

Brandon Garrison (4.7 PPG at Kentucky)

Previous ranking: 8

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Key nonconference game: Dec. 5 vs. Arizona at Madison Square Garden

Even without Donnie Freeman, St. John's will be a contender in the Big East. And the Red Storm scheduled accordingly, with their marquee nonconference home game happening against the reigning Big 12 champions. The best individual matchup of this one features Tounde Yessoufou against Ivan Kharchenkov -- one of the best scorers in the country against one of the country's elite defenders. It's also a chance to see whether the much-needed breakout season from Ian Jackson is upon us.

Projected starting lineup

Quinn Ellis (8.4 PPG for Olimpia Milano)

Ian Jackson (9.6 PPG)

Tounde Yessoufou (17.8 PPG at Baylor)

Babacar Sane (9.9 PPG for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg)

Ruben Prey (4.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 16

Key nonconference game: Nov. 17-19 at Players Era 8 in Las Vegas

Kelvin Sampson doesn't have as many proven holdovers as he usually does this season, with just one returning starter. He's also likely to start two transfers right away. Heading out to Las Vegas for the first week of the Players Era tournament is a good early test for how far along the Cougars are in mid-November. Rutgers is their first opponent, but a win there, and they'll be up against likely preseason No. 1 Florida in the semifinals.

Projected starting lineup

Dedan Thomas Jr. (15.3 PPG at LSU)

Mercy Miller (5.2 PPG)

Chase McCarty (4.0 PPG)

Joseph Tugler (8.5 PPG)

Delrecco Gillespie (17.7 PPG at Kent State)

Previous ranking: 18

Key nonconference game: Nov. 2 vs. Florida in Tampa

Jai Lucas was one of the best first-year coaches in the country last season, and the Hurricanes have real expectations for Year 2. Is Miami ready to be a second-weekend NCAA tournament team? Its season opens with a showdown against preseason No. 1 Florida. The Hurricanes won't be favored to win, but it'll be a great first look at the transfer duo of Acaden Lewis and Somtochukwu Cyril.

Projected starting lineup

Acaden Lewis (12.2 PPG at Villanova)

Dante Allen (6.6 PPG)

Shelton Henderson (13.8 PPG)

Caleb Gaskins (No. 12 in SC Next 100)

Somtochukwu Cyril (9.3 PPG at Georgia)

Previous ranking: 21

Key nonconference game: Nov. 6 vs. Saint Louis

Missouri backloaded its nonconference schedule, with December showdowns against Kansas, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois in a two-week span. But in the first week of the season, the Tigers will face in-state rival Saint Louis. We're aggressively high on Dennis Gates' team, and an opening-week contest against a Billikens roster with plenty of experience and retention will be an early test. It's also a first look at Jason Crowe, a sneaky pick to be the most productive freshman in the country.

Projected starting lineup

Jason Crowe (No. 8 in SC Next 100)

Jamier Jones (11.9 PPG at Providence)

Trent Pierce (10.4 PPG)

Toni Bryant (No. 15 in SC Next 100)

Bryson Tiller (7.9 PPG at Kansas)

Previous ranking: 17

Key nonconference game: Dec. 2 at Virginia

Mark Pope should have a better handle on his roster after a month, just in time for a trip to Charlottesville to face an experienced Virginia group. Chief among the storylines to monitor will be how the dual-point guard attack of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins is developing, while the All-American candidacy of Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic -- the best player in this past transfer portal -- will have a month's worth of data points.

Projected starting lineup

Zoom Diallo (15.7 PPG at Washington)

Alex Wilkins (17.8 PPG at Furman)

Milan Momcilovic (16.9 PPG at Iowa State)

Ousmane N'Diaye (9.8 PPG for Cremona in Serie A)

Malachi Moreno (7.8 PPG)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Key nonconference game: Nov. 26-27 at Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego

With the arrival of Nikola Kusturica, Mick Cronin might have his best team since the 2022-23 season. The Bruins open their season against Arizona in a fantastic matchup, but to end the month, they'll take the short drive to San Diego for this annual four-team tournament featuring Texas, Saint Mary's and Georgetown. Should UCLA beat the Gaels in the opener, it'll likely get a chance to potentially face the top-five Longhorns in the championship game on Black Friday.

Projected starting lineup

Jaylen Petty (9.9 PPG at Texas Tech)

Trent Perry (12.6 PPG)

Nikola Kusturica (international)

Eric Dailey (11.6 PPG)

Xavier Booker (7.3 PPG)

Previous ranking: 20

Key nonconference game: Nov. 24 at Ohio State

This game, the first of a multiyear series with the Buckeyes, appears to be the toughest game on Vanderbilt's nonconference schedule thus far (most of the Commodores' December docket is still empty). It's another chance for Tyler Tanner to establish his first-team All-America candidacy, but it will also give us an opportunity to see how Mark Byington's long list of impact transfers is translating in the first month.

Projected starting lineup

Tyler Tanner (19.5 PPG)

Ace Glass (16.4 PPG at Washington State)

T.O. Barrett (8.6 PPG at Missouri)

Sebastian Williams-Adams (7.0 PPG at Auburn)

Bangot Dak (11.5 PPG at Colorado)

Previous ranking: 23

Key nonconference game: Nov. 10 vs. Kentucky in Chicago

It won't be Tyran Stokes' first college game -- the Jayhawks open their season with home contests against Fordham and Middle Tennessee -- but the Champions Classic tilt against Kentucky will be his first marquee matchup. And he's likely going head-to-head with Milan Momcilovic: No. 1 freshman versus No. 1 transfer. Adding to the intrigue is that Stokes chose Kansas over Kentucky after the two sides waged an intense recruiting battle for months.

Projected starting lineup

Leroy Blyden Jr. (16.5 PPG at Toledo)

Taylen Kinney (No. 22 in SC Next 100)

Tyran Stokes (No. 1 in SC Next 100)

Keanu Dawes (12.5 PPG at Utah)

Christian Reeves (11.1 PPG at Charleston)

Previous ranking: 22

Key nonconference game: Dec. 12 vs. Missouri in Kansas City

Nebraska opened last season with 20 consecutive wins. This matchup appears to be the biggest obstacle to another unbeaten nonconference campaign. Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager should be one of the most dangerous offensive duos in the Big Ten, but Fred Hoiberg will need to see impact performances from his six-deep transfer class. Missouri's explosive offensive talent will be a good test for what was a top-10 defense last season in Lincoln.

Projected starting lineup

Trevan Leonhardt (11.9 PPG at Utah Valley)

Braden Frager (11.7 PPG)

Pryce Sandfort (17.9 PPG)

Sam Orme (12.7 PPG at Belmont)

Boden Kapke (10.6 PPG at Boston College)

Previous ranking: 24

Key nonconference game: Nov. 24-28 at Players Era 16 in Las Vegas

It's a new era in Ames with Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic all gone. The first real tests for TJ Otzelberger's new group could come in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week. The Cyclones open with San Diego State before facing either Tennessee or Maryland. A third contest could come against the likes of Louisville, St. John's or Texas Tech.

Projected starting lineup

Jaquan Johnson (16.9 PPG at Bradley)

Killyan Toure (8.6 PPG)

Jamarion Batemon (6.6 PPG)

Tre Singleton (7.6 PPG at Northwestern)

Blake Buchanan (8.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 19

Key nonconference game: Feb. 20 vs. Duke in Detroit

Gonzaga faces its typically difficult nonconference schedule, opening with Purdue and including the Players Era 16 and games against UCLA and Michigan State. But Mark Few and the Zags are also set to be Duke's annual February nonconference opponent. It will be a step up from the week-in, week-out of former-Mountain West, current-Pac-12 competition. Braden Huff and Massamba Diop will also have the opportunity for statement performances on a massive stage.

Projected starting lineup

Nathan de Sousa (10.9 PPG for Cholet)

Isiah Harwell (3.6 PPG at Houston)

Davis Fogle (8.6 PPG)

Braden Huff (17.8 PPG)

Massamba Diop (13.6 PPG at Arizona State)

Next five

Villanova Wildcats

North Carolina Tar Heels

Purdue Boilermakers

Saint Louis Billikens

Indiana Hoosiers