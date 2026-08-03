Arizona fills need at forward with Clemson transfer Godfrey

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TUCSON, Ariz. -- Former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey has committed to Arizona, potentially filling the biggest hole in coach Tommy Lloyd's roster.

Godfrey announced his decision on Instagram Sunday, positing "Committed" with a photo of him in an Arizona jersey.

Godfrey averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in his return to Clemson last season after a year at Georgia. He played his first two seasons at Clemson in backup roles.

Arizona went to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years last season and lost several key players from that team, including bruising power forward Tobe Awaka. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Godfrey will likely fill his spot and create another formidable frontcourt in the desert alongside 7-footer Moteijus Krivas and scrappy forward Ivan Kharchenkov.