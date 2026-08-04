No.1 ranked '28 player Williams will reclassify into 2027 class

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A.J. Williams, the No.1-ranked player in the class of 2028, plans to reclassify into the 2027 class, he told ESPN Tuesday.

"I put in the hard work, and felt ready to accelerate the process," Williams told ESPN. "I saw this summer, when I moved up to 17U, that I was ready to play with the 2027's and was one of the best in their class too."

In the 2027 SC Next 100, he will slot in at No. 7.

A 6-foot-7 shooting guard out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Georgia), Williams had a fantastic summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with CP3. After moving up from 16U at the end of the spring sessions, he was the only player at Peach Jam to average 20 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 80% from the free throw line, per Cerebro Sports.

In 2025, Williams won a gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup, and also won the 15U Nike EYBL Peach Jam with Georgia Stars. The summer performances set him up to take over the No. 1 spot in the 2028 class last August, a position he held -- until now.

Now, Williams, who turned 17 on June 28, will be eligible for the 2028 NBA draft and be projected as a lottery pick.

With his scoring ability, he's ready for the college game -- and his combination of maturity, physicality and all-around talent should allow him to fit seamlessly into the 2027 class a year ahead of schedule.

Williams is currently considering nine schools: Duke, North Carolina, Auburn, BYU, UConn, Georgia, Illinois, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. He plans to set up official visits this fall.

In the 2028 class, the door is now open for a new No. 1. Yann Kamagate, previously ranked No. 2, will take Williams' place.

The 7-1 center out of Saint Francis (California) has a blend of elite athleticism with true center size, giving him a nonstop motor to run the floor, rebound, finish and protect the rim at an outstanding level.

Kamagate currently holds offers from North Carolina, Baylor, UCLA, Kansas, USC, Duke, Alabama, Houston, Texas A&M, Arizona, Creighton, Nebraska, Washington and others.