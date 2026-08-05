Ex-Vanderbilt basketball player Jalen Washington joins Tennessee after injunction

Open Extended Reactions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Vanderbilt basketball player Jalen Washington has transferred to Tennessee, announcing his new school less than a week after a judge in Colorado granted a preliminary injunction giving student-athletes who graduated from high school in 2022 another season of eligibility for the upcoming year.

The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney last Friday came hours after I'Ashea Myles of the Davidson County Chancery Court issued a temporary injunction to Washington and 18 other players to retain their eligibility.

In late June, the NCAA approved a new eligibility model for Division I athletes that allows for five seasons of competition over a five-year period, beginning with their full-time enrollment or the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever comes first.

Washington was the lead plaintiff in a complaint filed July 6 by the Texas Trial Group seeking the injunction. Others included Chendall Weaver, last at Texas; A.J. Storr of Ole Miss; Jason Edwards of Providence; and Daniel Egbuniwe of St. Bonaventure.

The 6-foot-10 Washington appeared in 93 games over three seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Vanderbilt, where he averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 36 games last season.