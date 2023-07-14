        <
          2023 MLB draft recaps: Every American League team's top picks

          • Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB InsiderJul 14, 2023, 11:00 AM
          After analyzing every National League class on Thursday, it's time to turn our attention to how each American League team fared in the 2023 MLB draft.

          The AL had three of the top five picks, highlighted by the Detroit Tigers selecting high schooler Max Clark at No. 3 overall and the Texas Rangers immediately following that pick by selecting Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford.

          Which other picks stand out? Let's dig into all 15 AL draft classes.

