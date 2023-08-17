I got a text the other day from a friend: "The Yankees need to re-sign Aaron Small and Shawn Chacon."

It's a running joke between us, a reference to the 2005 season, when the Yankees were 39-39 on June 1, not looking very good, and Aaron Small and Shawn Chacon popped up out of nowhere to bolster the pitching staff. Small went 10-0 and Chacon went 7-3, the Yankees won 95 games and the team made the playoffs, like it had the previous 10 seasons. Of course, my friend is a Red Sox fan, so it's not so much a joke as his own personal and painful reminder that the New York Yankees always find a way. Always.

Except this season.

It became clear this weekend that the Yankees will not find a path to the playoffs in 2023 -- and, in fact, might not even find the path to a winning season. On Sunday, they led the Marlins 7-3 entering the bottom of the ninth. Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle faced eight batters, got only one of them out, and the Marlins rallied for an improbable 8-7 victory. "The mountain gets bigger with every loss," Holmes said afterward. "We have to put together some wins and string them together and get some momentum going."

Unfortunately, a series in Atlanta followed. The Braves pounded the Yankees 11-3 on Monday, shut them out 5-0 on one hit on Tuesday and beat them 2-0 on Wednesday. That loss dropped the Yankees to 60-61. It's the latest in a season they've been under .500 since 1995 (nine of the 26 players on the active roster were not yet born). "We're not showing up, that's what it comes down to," Aaron Judge said after the blowout defeat on Monday. "We need to take some personal pride," said manager Aaron Boone.

For once, the Yankees have no answers. Small or Chacon or Mike Tauchman or Matt Carpenter is not around to rescue them. The rotation is full of injuries. The bullpen is finally leaking. The offense is bad.