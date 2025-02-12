        <
        >
          MLB offseason winners, losers: Dodgers, Mets, Braves and more

          Pete Alonso is the latest addition in a busy offseason for the Mets -- one of the winter's biggest winners. We break down the others, as well as the biggest losers. AP Photo/Morry Gash
          • Kiley McDanielFeb 12, 2025, 12:00 PM
            • ESPN MLB Insider
            • Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            • Has worked for three MLB teams.
              • Co-author of Author of 'Future Value'
          While some final free agency moves still need to be made even as spring training begins, most of the heavy lifting of the MLB offseason has been done and we can now evaluate which teams had the best -- and the worst -- winters.

          From the big spenders who owned the headlines this offseason to the teams that sat back and watched, there are some obvious picks among our choices -- hello, Dodgers and Mets -- and some that might surprise you.

          Here are the teams that stood out as the biggest winners and losers of the MLB offseason.