After days of rumors -- and months of negotiating -- the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a 14-year, $500 million deal with superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Sunday night.

The deal is the third largest in MLB history -- behind Shohei Ohtani's with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Juan Soto's with the New York Mets -- and, like Soto's, contains no deferred money. And after finishing as also-rans in both of those deals (along with others) over the past few offseasons, with Guerrero, the Blue Jays receive a long-term commitment from their best homegrown talent since Hall of Famer Roy Halladay. The 26-year-old Guerrero is a four-time All-Star, 2021 American League MVP runner-up and Canadian-born superstar.

ESPN MLB insiders Jorge Castillo, Bradford Doolittle, Buster Olney and David Schoenfield weigh in on the deal.