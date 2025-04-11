        <
          2025 MLB ace rankings: Baseball's best starting pitchers

          • Kiley McDanielApr 11, 2025, 11:00 AM
          No matter how much baseball changes, the value of the top tier of starting pitchers is undeniable. So, let's take a look at the top starters in baseball, with some of my opinion included but mostly based on thoughts from scouts and front office executives I polled going into the season.

          I felt like the group of pitchers who deserve to be on this list got a bit smaller this season as longtime stalwarts such as Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and Jacob deGrom fell off for various reasons, leaving a group of six slam dunk aces and another six whose place on the list could be debated.

          We're seeing a swell of young pitchers jumping onto the list or veterans fine-tuning to the best version of themselves, often by adding pitches to fill out their arsenal -- one of the five superpowers that pitchers can leverage.

          Here is my ranking of MLB's true aces for the 2025 season.