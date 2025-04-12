Open Extended Reactions

When the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first eight games, it was impossible to avoid peering down the end of the tunnel and speculating on what's on the other end: the best team ever? A record 117 wins? An unstoppable force that will draw comparisons to not just the 1927 or 1998 New York Yankees but Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls or the Lionel Messi-led Barcelona squads -- the greatest not just in baseball but any sport?

The Dodgers have cooled off since then, losing consecutive series to the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals; they now stand at 11-4 through 15 games. That little factoid is more notable than it seems: The 2001 Seattle Mariners, co-owners of the record 116 wins with the 1906 Chicago Cubs, lost back-to-back series just once all season, in late June. They also, amazingly, lost three games in a row just once, a four-game skid in September. If the Dodgers are to challenge all-time regular-season greatness, they can't afford too many of these mini-slumps.

Still, given that 8-0 start and all the preseason hype, let's look at the seven best teams of the wild-card era (since 1995) and see what lessons we can draw for the Dodgers in their pursuit of a historic season.

2001 Seattle Mariners (116-46)