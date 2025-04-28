        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          MLB 2025 April All-Stars -- and biggest early disappointments

          Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
          • David SchoenfieldApr 28, 2025, 11:00 AM
            Close
            • Covers MLB for ESPN.com
            • Former deputy editor of Page 2
            • Been with ESPN.com since 1995

          It has been a frenetic first month of baseball.

          So far in the 2025 MLB season we've seen a four-team race brewing in the National League West; Aaron Judge chasing .400; the New York Mets winning with their pitching; the Los Angeles Dodgers looking unbeatable for eight games and then very beatable thereafter; a Chicago Cubs team featuring a high-powered offense and a breakout star; and a number of elite closers suddenly unable to get an out.

          Let's go through the majors and pick our April All-Stars -- as well as a player to watch and an early disappointment at each position.