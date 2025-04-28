Open Extended Reactions

It has been a frenetic first month of baseball.

So far in the 2025 MLB season we've seen a four-team race brewing in the National League West; Aaron Judge chasing .400; the New York Mets winning with their pitching; the Los Angeles Dodgers looking unbeatable for eight games and then very beatable thereafter; a Chicago Cubs team featuring a high-powered offense and a breakout star; and a number of elite closers suddenly unable to get an out.

Let's go through the majors and pick our April All-Stars -- as well as a player to watch and an early disappointment at each position.