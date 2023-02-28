Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow may be forced to miss some time after sustaining an oblique injury during a live spring training batting practice session Monday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The right-hander threw about six pitches before leaving the mound with one of the club's trainers.

He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning, according to the paper.

Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2021 before returning and pitching in two regular-season games for the Rays in 2022.

He also made one start during Tampa Bay's American League wild-card series against the Cleveland Guardians last season, getting the nod for Game 2.

