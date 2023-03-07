GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is "relieved" and ready to focus on baseball after avoiding discipline under the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

"I would definitely say it's a weight lifted," Clevinger said Tuesday. "Thankful for the due process playing out."

Clevinger, 32, had been accused of domestic abuse by the mother of one of his children, but Major League Baseball on Sunday said he would not face punishment after it had completed a "comprehensive investigation" that included review of documents and electronic communication.

"I was an open book to them," Clevinger said. "I let them clone my phone a couple times."

Clevinger signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox over the offseason and was in jeopardy of being suspended. He has been working out with the team and will make his first spring start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

"I appreciate everyone that waited until the verdict was out ... waited until the facts came out," Clevinger said. "I appreciate everyone that didn't rush to judgment and kept their cool and understood the ramifications of these accusations.

"It was a trying time. I'm lucky to have the right people in my corner. The White Sox have been with me every step of the way."

Though the investigation is over, Clevinger voluntarily agreed to further evaluation by MLB treatment boards for domestic abuse and drugs of abuse while accepting any recommendations they make. That could include counseling or therapy -- if deemed warranted.

Besides being able to pitch, Clevinger said he is happy that his new teammates won't be asked about him anymore.

"They've been supportive," Clevinger said. "I feel bad they had to answer any questions. I'm ready for them not to have to answer to this. I'll finally be able to get 100% concentration on rest, recovery, weight room and on the field."