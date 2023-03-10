Hunter Greene will be the Opening Day starter for the Cincinnati Reds.

The 23-year-old is getting the nod as he begins his second season in the majors.

"It means the world. It's a huge honor considering the history in Cincinnati," said Greene who went 5-13 in 24 starts during his rookie season. "It is a huge honor with the talent we have, Nick, Graham, Cessa (Luis). Knowing the history and the potential we have to bring the team back (after 100 losses). It's a baseball city. We want to win as much as the fans do to bring that atmosphere back to the city."

Greene threw 7 1/3 no-hit innings against Pittsburgh in May and lost, and he was leading the National League in home runs allowed before missing 43 games with a right shoulder strain.