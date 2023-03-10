Jacob deGrom could make his first spring training start for the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw to hitters for the first time on Wednesday, when he was in the upper 90s with his fastball and hit 100 mph on the last of his 35 pitches.

Manager Bruce Bochy said deGrom will throw again Saturday and could pitch against Arizona two days later.

"He's in a good place right now," Bochy said. "Knock on wood, all goes well with him, he'll have three outings here before he starts the season."

Texas signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year contract in December. He spent his first nine big league seasons with the New York Mets, but injuries limited him to 156⅓ innings in 26 starts over the past two seasons.

The right-hander threw about six bullpen sessions before arriving in Arizona, but was delayed in throwing in camp and reporting stiffness in his left side before the Rangers' first workout Feb. 15.