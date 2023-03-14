Australia right where they belong at World Baseball Classic

Logan Wade's 2-run double gives Australia the lead over the Czech Republic in the World Baseball Classic. (0:46)

"We're not surprised, and you shouldn't be either."

Hours after Australia punched its ticket to the quarterfinals at the World Baseball Classic for the first time, pitcher Steve Kent picked up his phone and tweeted. Those eight words were laced with many emotions, but more than anything, he wanted people to believe.

"I get a bit emotional thinking about it," Kent said, before pausing to gather his composure, his voice breaking.

"We all worked our entire lives to get to this point. Outside of our four walls, we might not have a lot of people that believe in us, but what really matters is in here. We all believe."

Australia celebrate their 8-3 victory over the Czech Republic to advance in the World Baseball Classic. RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Kent, a 33-year-old left-hander currently with the ABL's Melbourne Aces, is at his third World Baseball Classic, after first representing the Australian senior team as a 17-year-old.

Before the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Australia's record at the tournament was anything but glamorous. With a measly two wins and ten losses during the past four Classics, Kent was aware of Australia's unwanted legacy. But that didn't shake the team's unwavering self-belief.

"We have all the faith in the world in the team that we have got here, and we expected to be in this position that we are in," Kent said.

"Dingo [manager Dave Nilsson] has instilled that belief in us. On any given day, we can beat any team and we all truly believe that."

Australia manager Dave Nilsson is doused after leading his team into the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. Kenta Harada/Getty Images

From their shock opening win over world number four South Korea, the script was flipped. Following a mercy rule win against China, a crushing loss to tournament favourites Japan and superstar Shohei Ohtani had the potential to bring Australia's momentum to a standstill. But less than 24 hours later, Australia made history with an 8-3 win against Czech Republic.

"While our team might not have those big names, we have all the belief in the world that we can mix it with those guys," Kent said.

"We aren't known as a superpower in international baseball, but we believe in ourselves, and we want everyone else to believe in us too."

Australia's performance at the 2023 World Baseball Classic has drawn comparisons to arguably the greatest moment in the men's national team history - their silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. If they are to mirror that breakout performance, Australia will have to beat the team that stopped them from winning gold nineteen years ago - powerhouse Cuba.

Australia pitcher Steve Kent warms up in Tokyo during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Baseball Australia

But Kent, who has been named as starting pitcher for the clash with Cuba, knows that anything is possible.

"Competing in a gold medal match at the Olympics is pretty incredible. I've got all the respect in the world for those guys that came before me," Kent shared.

"The 2004 Olympics is probably still the epitome at the moment in Australia baseball but hopefully we will make our own moment.

"I guess we have got a bit of a chip on our shoulder, and we are out to show everyone around the world that we belong.

"We have all worked really, really hard to get here and who knows what can happen from here."

Tune into the 2023 WBC quarterfinal match between Australia and Cuba on ESPN from 9pm AEDT on Wednesday (15 March 2023).