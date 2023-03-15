The NFL reacts to Aaron Rodgers intending to play for the Jets

Aaron Rodgers has not yet been traded to the New York Jets. But he intends to play for them. At some point.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday to discuss the protracted timeline surrounding his future. Rodgers said he made the decision to intend to play for the Jets on Friday and that he is not holding up a trade, which still isn't finalized. The two teams and Rodgers remain in contact, sources said, as they try to work through the final stages of a potential deal, which would include restructuring Rodgers' contract and agreeing on trade compensation.

"Since Friday my intention was to play for the New York Jets.. it's the compensation that's holding things up" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/p7i0QBo2qQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023

For their own part, the Jets responded in good humor on Twitter, showing just how closely they've been monitoring this whole situation.

The NHL's Winnipeg Jets also got in on the fun.

Other accounts around the NFL also reacted to Rodgers' announcement.

Who else wanna come to NY👀 — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) March 15, 2023