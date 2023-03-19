The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year, $7.75 million contract with veteran utility man Jurickson Profar, according to multiple reports.

The deal is pending a physical, according to reports. Profar was not in the U.S. as of Sunday morning, according to the Denver Gazette, and his availability for Opening Day is uncertain.

Profar can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses, getting the full amount for 400 plate appearances, according to The Associated Press.

The New York Post first reported the deal.

The switch-hitting Profar figures to be the Rockies' everyday left fielder and could also serve as their leadoff hitter. He played left field in 141 games with the San Diego Padres last season but also has major league experience at all four infield positions.

Colorado had been seeking offensive help because of the absence of infielder Brendan Rodgers, who could miss the entire season with a shoulder injury. The Rockies open the regular season March 30 at San Diego.

Profar, 30, batted .243 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs with the Padres last season, and then opted out of what would have been the final season of a $21 million, three-year contract.

The Curacaoan player is a career .238 hitter with 78 homers and 313 RBIs in parts of nine seasons with the Padres, Athletics and Rangers.

He batted .231 (3-for-13) with a solo homer and RBI for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.