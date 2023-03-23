Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field Thursday because of a noncontact injury to his left knee.

Hoskins suffered the injury while attempting to field a grounder in the second inning of the Phillies' spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. He was examined by team trainers and emergency medical personnel before leaving the field on a cart.

The Phillies said Hoskins will undergo testing on the knee, but they did not announce an official diagnosis for the injury.

Hoskins was backing up to play a chopper when the ball popped out of his glove. He fell to the ground soon afterward and began clutching his left knee.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told NBC Sports Philadelphia during the broadcast that the injury was "concerning" but said he'd been told Hoskins was walking around the clubhouse.

"He's had some knee issues in the past," Thomson said. "Maybe it was more fear than pain. They said he was walking around in the clubhouse afterwards."

Hoskins, 30, batted .246 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs last season, his sixth with the Phillies. He also belted six postseason homers during Philadelphia's improbable run to the World Series last year, including four in the National League Championship Series.

A long-term injury to Hoskins would be another blow for the Phillies, who will be without top pitching prospect Andrew Painter for another few weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right elbow. Slugger Bryce Harper isn't expected back until around the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November.