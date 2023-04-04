NEW YORK -- The baseball players' association reduced cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments to $142.4 million on Dec. 31, down from $271.2 million at the start of the year in a decrease typical of the period that follows a collective bargaining agreement.

The union increases liquid assets in the years ahead of bargaining in order to have money to distribute to players in the event of a work stoppage. The union made $5.26 million in loans to players of $2,500 to $25,000 each during 2022, listed as licensing advances payable over 36 months. The loans were repaid through a reduction of licensing distributions due in 2022.

Union head Tony Clark earned $2.25 million last year, according to the union's annual disclosure form filed with the U.S. Labor Department, dated March 31. That was the same as his 2021 salary.

Bruce Meyer earned $1.36 million, up from $1 million. He was promoted last July to deputy executive director from senior director of collective bargaining and legal.

Salaries for some of the union leaders reflected bonuses paid after collective bargaining.

Ian Penny, promoted to senior adviser from general counsel last July, earned $917,641, an increase from $677,019.

Matt Nussbaum, who became general counsel after serving as deputy general counsel, earned $890,802, up from $651,700.

Jeff Perconte, promoted to deputy general counsel from assistant general counsel, rose to $640,000 from $501,050.

Harry Marino, hired as an MLBPA assistant general counsel last September when the union began representing minor leaguers, earned $68,977. Marino had been head of Advocates for Minor Leaguers.

The MLBPA made a $40,000 payment to Advocates for Minor Leaguers on June 22 following a $50,000 payment in November 2021.