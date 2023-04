Kansas City Royals rookie manager Matt Quatraro will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays after testing positive for COVID-19.

The team announced that bench coach Paul Hoover will serve as interim skipper until Quatraro returns.

The Royals are off to a 1-4 start. They will complete their four-game set against the Jays on Thursday before hitting the road for a weekend series at San Francisco.

Quatraro, 49, was hired in October to replace Mike Matheny.