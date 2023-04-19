Clayton Kershaw strikes out the side in the seventh to finish his night and record his 200th career victory. (0:31)

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw recorded the 200th win of his prestigious career Tuesday night, and he did so in fitting fashion -- at home, with a dominant performance against a high-powered offense.

Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings against the star-studded New York Mets, scattering three hits, walking none and striking out nine while leading his Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 victory in front of 46,884 fans at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw is now the 117th pitcher ever to reach 200 career victories -- a number that is of much greater significance now, in a time when starters no longer pitch deep enough to accumulate high win totals -- but nobody has reached that territory more efficiently. Kershaw's career regular-season winning percentage sits at .694, the highest among those with at least 200 wins. Next on the list are Whitey Ford (.690), Bob Caruthers (.688), Pedro Martinez (.687) and Lefty Grove (.680).

Kershaw, 35, began his start with a runner on third base, the result of a misplayed line drive by right fielder Jason Heyward. But Kershaw came back to strike out Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in order, relying heavily on his signature curveball. It began a stretch in which Kershaw retired 20 of the 21 batters he faced.

The Mets, winners of five straight heading in, finally threatened with two outs in the seventh. Mark Canha capped a 13-pitch at-bat with a soft single. Jeff McNeil followed with another single, putting runners on the corners and bringing the tying run up to bat. Then Kershaw struck out Tommy Pham, preserving a three-run lead and igniting a standing ovation.

The punchout gave Kershaw 2,833 for his career, moving him past Mickey Lolich for 22nd on the all-time list. Kershaw is the fourth active pitcher to reach 200 wins, joining Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke.