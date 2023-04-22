Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant left Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning with back tightness.

Bryant, 31, struck out swinging in the first inning and remained in the game before being replaced by Elehuris Montero in the third inning.

After an injury-riddled debut season with Colorado in 2022, Bryant is showing signs of turning it around this year. He had just five home runs and 14 RBIs in 42 games in 2022, but he entered Saturday's game with a .291 average, 3 home runs and 6 RBIs.

In May 2022, Colorado placed Bryant on the injured list with a lower-back strain. That was after missing 21 games earlier in the year because of back pain.

Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million free agent deal in March 2022.

Nick Castellanos hit his first two home runs of the season, as the Phillies took the third of the four-game series with the Rockies. Colorado will enter Sunday's series finale at 6-16, and in last place in the National League West.