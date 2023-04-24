After experiencing forearm tightness in the spring and getting off to a slow start in the regular season, right-hander Brayan Bello has been optioned by the Boston Red Sox to Triple-A Worcester.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled left-hander Brennan Bernardino.

Bello, 23, was late to join the Red Sox's rotation after he was shut down in the spring and when he did join the club had a 9.82 ERA in two starts. The most recent of those came Sunday when he gave up three runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 15 appearances (13 starts) with the Red Sox over the past two seasons, Bello is 2-9 with a 5.29 ERA in 64 2/3 innings.

Red Sox starters have struggled this season with a 6.61 ERA, second worst in baseball heading into play Monday, behind only the Oakland Athletics (8.88).

Bernardino, 31, is set to make his Red Sox debut after he was selected off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on April 16. He made his major league debut at age 30 for Seattle last season and gave up one earned run over two outings.