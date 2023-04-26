The St. Louis Cardinals optioned promising rookie Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after the outfielder batted .274 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 20 major league games.

Walker, who turns 21 next month, was ESPN's No. 14-ranked prospect entering the season.

The move opened a roster spot for second baseman Taylor Motter, who was signed to a major league deal Wednesday.

The Cardinals announced the move on the same day Motter had been outrighted to Memphis. He cleared waivers earlier Wednesday when he was outrighted and accepted the assignment even though he could have become a free agent, and he is now headed back to the major league club.

Motter, 33, was designated for assignment over the weekend when Paul DeJong was reinstated from the injured list. The utility man was batting .222 for the Cardinals in 20 at-bats over seven games.

In six major league seasons with seven teams, Motter is a .192 hitter with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs. He has played six different positions in the field and even has two appearances as a pitcher.