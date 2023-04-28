The New York Yankees are awaiting the results of an MRI taken earlier Friday on the right hip of star outfielder Aaron Judge, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Boone said the team should know more about the extent of the reigning AL MVP's injury in the next couple hours.

Judge left the Yankees' 4-2 victory in the bottom of the fourth inning on Thursday night after experiencing right hip discomfort, saying he felt "just a little grab in the hip area."

"After that headfirst dive the other night, just kind of whole right side has been a little locked up," he added. "It wasn't until the second-to-last swing of that at-bat I felt something grab, and they thought it would kind of best just to shut it down and see how we feel after a couple of days."

His early exit due to the hip issue came a day after Judge jammed his right hand on an awkward slide while trying to steal a base in Minnesota. Judge had three hits and drove in three runs in that game on his 31st birthday.

Judge said when he woke up Thursday, he felt "a little bit more of what happened." He said he could just never get loose after the culmination of that tumble and some swings before and during the series opener in Texas.

Boone said he noticed something was off when Judge batted for the second time, and wanted to get him out of the game. Judge said he felt OK after some swings in the batting cage, but there was no need to push it in that situation.

Thursday's game was Judge's first in Texas since breaking Roger Maris' single-season American League home run mark there last October in the next-to-last game of the season.

Judge entered Thursday batting .267 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 25 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.