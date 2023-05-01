Jimmy Butler explains that he didn't do much for the Heat late, but he was happy the team won. (1:13)

NEW YORK -- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on Monday there was no update on Jimmy Butler's injured right ankle that kept him hobbled for the last five minutes of Sunday's Game 1 win against the New York Knicks.

When asked about an update on Butler, who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 2, Spoelstra said it was "the same as last night."

"He's doing treatment around the clock," Spoelstra said. "Probably won't have any update until before the game."

Butler injured his ankle with 5:05 left in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Butler drove to his right on Knicks guard Josh Hart.

As Butler felt contact from Hart, he rose up for a shot. Hart fell but as he did, he kicked Butler's right ankle. Butler fell to the ground in a heap and immediately grabbed at his foot. He was on the floor for a few minutes before gingerly walking toward the Heat bench.

Butler remained in the game, but his performance was clearly compromised. He didn't leave the game until 23.6 seconds remained and the victory was secured.

While Butler staying in the game inspired teammates, whether or not he'll be able to go for Game 2 is up in the air. And his teammates are preparing for either scenario.

"Just cause you never know," Heat forward Caleb Martin said. "Knowing Jimmy, he might mess around and try to play or whatever, not play, we don't know yet. So we'll see what type of shape he's in with that ankle. But we'll be ready for whatever."

Heat guard Max Strus said that the team was obviously hopeful that Butler would be able to play but they'd figure out whatever happened next if he couldn't.

"Obviously Jimmy is a huge part on both ends of the floor," Strus said. "We got guys that are capable of doing more so if the opportunity presents itself, we'll prepare ourselves for that and figure out ways to be better. We'll just take it one day at a time and if that's what the situation is tomorrow, we'll figure it out."

Unfortunately for Miami, figuring out new lineups and who is on the floor has been a part of their season since the start. And it's only gotten worse in the playoffs. Tyler Herro fractured his right hand in the first round and Victor Oladipo tore the patellar tendon in his left knee.

"It's like we're just doing this today. It's been six months of this kind of life," Spoelstra said. "We still don't know who will be available for them. That's why you have to focus on doing your prep. We'll do our prep for both and prepare our team the best way we can and get ready for a hard-nosed competition."