MEXICO CITY -- Veteran major league shortstop Didi Gregorius has signed with the Union Laguna Algodoneros of the Mexican League, the team announced Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Gregorius played 11 seasons in the majors with four teams, including the New York Yankees from 2015-19.

Union Laguna did not disclose the terms of Gregorius' contract.

Gregorius, a native of Amsterdam, began his MLB career in 2012 with Cincinnati. He was then traded to Arizona, which traded him after the 2014 season to the Yankees, where he replaced the retired Derek Jeter at shortstop.

Gregorius played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2020-22. For his career, he's a .257 batter with 134 homers and 530 RBIs in 1,077 games.