The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left oblique.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte.

Burger, 27, suffered the injury after a swing in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. He exited the game and was replaced by Hanser Alberto, who was in the lineup at third for Thursday's series finale.

Burger, who leads the White Sox in home runs with seven, joins starting third baseman Yoan Moncada on the injured list. Moncada's back injury opened the door for Burger to get more playing time at the hot corner.

He is batting .224 with five doubles and 14 RBIs in 23 games (21 starts) this season.

Sosa, optioned to Charlotte earlier this week, is batting .151 in 16 games with the big league club. He is batting .459 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 11 games at Charlotte.