Jessica Mendoza and Tim Kurkjian make their picks for a surprise team to win their respective division in 2023. (1:17)

Which surprise MLB team will win their division this year? (1:17)

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to a hot start with an MLB-best 26-6 (.813) record.

They began the season with a 13-game win streak, tied for the second-longest run to begin a season in MLB history. During the streak, the Rays outscored teams 101-30, the best run differential through 13 games since 1884. Tampa Bay also won its first 14 games at Tropicana Field, tied for the fourth-longest home streak to begin a season.

As a way to celebrate the success, Section 141 at the Trop became "Randy Land" on Friday night -- a tribute to Rays' slugger Randy Arozarena. Located in left field, seats will be available every Friday during regular-season home games for $49, per MLB.com.

Fans sitting in the section receive a custom Arozarena-themed T-shirt and a free beer if he hits a home run during the game.

It didn't take long for Arozarena to secure free beverages for those in Randy Land with 422-foot homer in the first inning against the New York Yankees.

Just Randy casually sending the rays a souvenir on their day. pic.twitter.com/JZ6by58rEy — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 5, 2023

Arozarena ranks in the top three in the American League and top 10 in MLB for home runs with nine, so Rays fans could be in for quite a few complimentary drinks.