Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup because of left wrist discomfort.

Daulton Varsho slid up to No. 3, Guerrero's traditional slot, in the batting order, and Cavan Biggio entered into the lineup at first base for the second of a three-game set vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Guerrero, 24, was 1-4 with an RBI on Friday night as the Blue Jays defeated the Pirates 4-0. He is batting .318 this season with seven home runs and 21 RBIs.

In his first at-bat Saturday, Varsho singled to center, scoring George Springer and Bo Bichette as the Blue Jays took a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Friday's victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Toronto and kept the Blue Jays eight games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.