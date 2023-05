The Boston Red Sox placed infielder Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Sunday and recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester.

Arroyo, 27, is batting .257 with 12 runs scored and 11 RBIs in 27 games, making 19 starts at second base and two at shortstop.

Dalbec, 27, is 2-for-9 with two walks in four games for Boston this season, making one start each at first base, third base and shortstop.