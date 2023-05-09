Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna pleaded no contest to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from his arrest last August, according to multiple reports citing Norcross Municipal Court records.

He also was fined $1,000 as part of the plea agreement.

Ozuna was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by a Norcross Police officer in metro Atlanta and booked into the Gwinnett County jail at about 4:30 a.m. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond.

According to the incident report, the arresting officer reached speeds of nearly 90 mph to catch up with Ozuna on a road with a speed limit of 35 mph. Ozuna, however, was not charged with speeding.

At the time, the Braves said they were taking the matter "very seriously," and fans booed Ozuna upon his return to the lineup after the arrest.

"I disappointed my team," Ozuna told reporters in August 2022. "I disappointed my family. I don't have anything to say more. It's a legal matter."

Ozuna is hitting .146 with 9 RBIs and 6 home runs this season. He is in his fourth season with the Braves and in the third season of a $65 million, four-year contract. Ozuna batted .338 and led the National League with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in 2020.