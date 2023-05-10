Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber sustained a left foot contusion when he fouled a ball off his foot in the bottom of the sixth inning of Tuesday's 8-4 win against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

After manager Rob Thomson and a trainer looked at Schwarber, he stayed in the game and flied out to right.

Schwarber then went back to the clubhouse and was soon lifted from the game. The team later announced X-rays were negative.

Dalton Guthrie took over left field to open the seventh.

Schwarber leads the Phillies with eight home runs this season while batting just .185 following an 0-for-2 night Tuesday.