Miami Marlins top prospect Eury Perez will become the youngest pitcher in franchise history Friday when he makes his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Marlins announced Wednesday that they will promote Perez, 20, from Double-A Pensacola to start Friday's home game. At 20 years and 27 days old, Perez will become the youngest Marlins pitcher, ahead of the late Jose Fernandez (20 years, 253 days), who debuted in 2013.

"Exciting for him, exciting for the organization," Marlins manager manager Skip Schumaker told reporters Wednesday, according to MLB.com. "Our top prospect has a bright future -- enormous talent.

"We're looking forward to seeing him take the mound. It's going to be a really exciting time for the organization to see him walk through that clubhouse, and for us."

Perez was notified of his pending promotion by Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, who broke the news to the right-hander in a video shared by the Marlins on their social media accounts.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng told reporters there is "a need for him up here" with the major league club, citing long-term injuries to starting pitchers Trevor Rogers and Johnny Cueto.

"I also think when you're looking at him, he's throwing all his pitches for strikes, is commanding his pitches," Ng said Wednesday, according to MLB.com. "So those are the things that you really make sure that he can do before he gets here. He's shown that, so we're fine with him coming up."

The 6-foot-8 Perez was rated this year by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel as the Marlins' top prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in Major League Baseball. The hard-throwing Perez, whose fastball has reached 100 mph, is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 31 innings this season at Pensacola.