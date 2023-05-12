        <
        >

          Rays SS Wander Franco exits Yankees game with neck pain

          • Joon Lee, ESPNMay 12, 2023, 01:00 AM
            Close
              Previously a Staff Writer at Bleacher Report
              Cornell University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco left Thursday's game against the New York Yankees with neck discomfort.

          Franco exited the game after hitting a single in the fifth inning off of Yankees starter Domingo German. Upon arriving at first base, Franco, who had gone 2-3 in the game, grimaced and grabbed at his neck with his left arm.

          The 22-year old has been one of the best players in baseball so far this season, hitting .310/.369/.552 with seven home runs while leading all position players with 2.5 bWAR.

          Tampa Bay leads the AL East and has the best record in Major League Baseball.