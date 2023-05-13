Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez, sidelined with a left elbow strain since pitching for Venezuela in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, will start Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies after being recalled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Suarez was placed on the 15-day injured list March 30. He posted a 1-0 record with a 1.00 ERA in three rehab starts split between the IronPigs and Double-A Reading.

He set career highs in wins (10), innings pitched (155⅓), strikeouts (129) and starts (29) last season.

To make room on the roster, the Phillies optioned right-hander Luis Ortiz to Lehigh Valley. Ortiz posted a 2.70 ERA without a decision across eight relief appearances this season for the Phillies.